Kwong siblings ready for big splash in Palau

Siblings Thaddeus, Charis and Theola Kwong pictured with their parents Wah and Moreen Kwong

Three siblings, Thaddeus, Charis, and Theola Kwong, have all earned their spots in Team Fiji’s swimming team to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau next week.

Their father, Wah Kwong, says that swimming is something kids in Fiji pick up at a young age as we are surrounded by the ocean.

He couldn’t hide his immense pride seeing all three selected to don the na-tional colors and says he’s proud.

“They’re pretty driven. I think it’s important that they have self-drive. I, for one, don’t like to push them too much. I like to just see them do what they’re passionate about and what they love doing, and I’m glad that they love doing it.”

Originally from Bucalevu, Ra, the siblings’ passion for swimming was evi-dent early on, leading them to join a competitive swim club.

All three of them are home schooled so balancing their education and swimming is not a problem.

Their mother, Moreen Kwong, shares that they have consistently set goals, embracing intense training regimens that include daily morning sessions and regular gym workouts.

“So when the pacific mini-games was coming up, we had our sight on it, and we were planning, hoping that they’d make the team, and we all made the team, they all made the team.”

This life skill has brought discipline into their lives and made them strive for greater achievements.

“There was a time it was hard to get them out of bed, but now pretty much when it’s 4.30 or 5, depending on what time they have to start swimming, either at 5 in the morning or 5.30, they get up pretty much by themselves. We just have to call them once, and they’re up, and they’re on their own.”

Theola and Thaddeus will be competing in a challenging combination of swimming, Aquathlon, and the Triathlon Relay.

Meanwhile, their sister Charis will showcase her versatility in the Sprint Tri-athlon and also join the Triathlon Relay.

The Mini Games starts on Sunday and our Team Fiji will depart on Friday.

