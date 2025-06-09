Joshua doubles down on vulgar 'kill' comments to Paul

Paul after being challenged on the comments at a news conference in Miami on Wednesday.

The remarks were first made on Tuesday when Joshua was asked whether he would hold back against Paul, with Joshua saying “if I can kill you, I’ll kill”.

Saturday’s fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has attracted criticism over safety concerns and the size difference between the fighters.

And former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury called Joshua a “classless loser” for the “kill” comments.

But Joshua, 36, said: “It’s my job, we fight. We have a license to kill.”

“I’m sure many people don’t understand it but this is what my job is. I just enjoy what I do.”

“Whatever happens, happens – as long as my hand is raised, that’s what’s important, respectfully.”

“That’s just what the mentality we have to have as fighters. I don’t know if other fighters think that way. Maybe they’re a bit more tame.”

“The way my mind works. When you’re in the ring, it’s a dangerous thing. Anything can happen.”

“You hope your opponent leaves the ring safely, but if they don’t, you still have to go to bed knowing you just did your job. It wasn’t personal.”

Paul, who is a huge underdog in the heavyweight contest as a natural cruiserweight, was no less incendiary in response.

“This is a modern day gladiator sport,” Paul said.

“I’m ready. I want his hardest punches. I want there to be no excuses when it’s all said and done. Let’s kill each other.”

Joshua will face Paul, 28, at Miami’s Kaseya Center in a bout many regard as a significant mismatch, and one that should have been sanctioned as an exhibition bout.

The professional contest will be fought over eight three-minute rounds using standard 10oz gloves, although Joshua must not exceed 17st 7lb (111kg) at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Despite the vulgar language used – with references to death widely considered beyond the bounds of boxing – Joshua said he has been “called in to save” boxing.

“They want me to put an end to the Jake Paul show and I understand it and that’s why I have to carry boxing on my back in this fight,” he added.

There were lighter moments however, with Joshua laughing at one point as Paul sang ‘London Bridge Is Falling Down’ to him, while a prediction vote from the entire undercard fighters ended in Paul’s favour.

After all the talk, the face-off passed without incident with Paul striking a bizarre pose, pushing his stomach out, placing his hands on his back, raising his eyebrows and even bringing his hand to Joshua’s chest.

Joshua remained composed throughout before eventually smiling and playfully grabbing Paul’s necklace.

