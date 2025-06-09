World Cup Oceania Qualifiers just around the corner for Fiji Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

With less than a month left before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers gets underway in Ba, Fiji Kula is ramping up preparations back in camp.

Nicola Demaine, who was appointed head coach less than two weeks ago, admits there is significant ground to cover as the team works to get up to speed ahead of the tournament.

For now, the focus is on simplifying key aspects of play and building cohesion within the squad.

The Kulas will host Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu in Group B, with all matches to be played at the 4R Govind Park in Ba.

“Things are going really well in camp. We’ve got 22 players here and everyone has now been fitness assessed, so we’ve started our fitness program. The girls have been doing endurance training, they were in the gym yesterday, and we’ve also had some really good on-field sessions.”

The qualifiers kick off on the 27th, with Papua New Guinea facing Vanuatu at 12pm, followed by Fiji taking on New Caledonia at 4pm.

On the 2nd of next month, New Caledonia will meet Vanuatu at 12pm, before Fiji goes head-to-head with Papua New Guinea at 4pm.

The group stage concludes on the 5th of March, with Fiji playing Vanuatu at 12pm and Papua New Guinea facing New Caledonia at 4pm.

