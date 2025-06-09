Orobulu to join Hekari United for pro league

Solomon Islands international and Rewa FC striker John Orobulu pictured with Tevita Waranivalu [file photo]

Solomon Islands international and Rewa FC striker John Orobulu is expected to join Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC for the 2026 OFC Professional League season.

Orobulu won golden boot award in this year’s IDC in Ba, Battle of the Giants in Labasa and led the Extra Premier League top scorers list with 11 goals after 13 rounds.

Rewa FC President Nazil Buksh confirmed the move to FBC Sports, saying the 25-year-old will link up with the PNG club after the Pacific Cup, which ends on November 30.

“He (Orobulu) will travel to New Zealand with the team before joining Hekari. Early December he will join Hekari and then in the June transfer window he will come back to Rewa.”

Because the OFC Pro League runs from January to May, Orobulu will miss the Champion-versus-Champion clash and part of Rewa’s 2026 Extra Premier League campaign.

Hekari United head coach Marcos Alves Gusmão said the club is confident Orobulu will be a strong addition to the side and believes he can further develop the player’s performance.

It is also understood that a Fijian player is in talks with Hekari United.

Under competition rules, each Pro League team must register 17 local players, with three players permitted from other OFC nations and another three from outside the region.

Pre-season begins in December, with the OFC Professional League kicking off on January 26, 2026.

