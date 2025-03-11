Newcastle go sixth as Guimaraes bags winner at West Ham

[Source: Reuters]

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes poked home the only goal in a 1-0 win at West Ham United that lifted his side into sixth place in the Premier League this morning.

The Brazilian applied the finishing touch from close range to a pass by Harvey Barnes in the 63rd minute and it proved enough to secure the points.

It was an impressive display by Newcastle who could have been excused having one eye on Sunday’s League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley and the win put them right back in the mix for a Champions League qualifying berth.

“It was a massive win, we want to fight for Champions League again,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

“(The final) has been a little bit of a distraction to be honest. Impossible for the players not to think about the final and we want to make history and be part of it.”

Newcastle have 47 points from 28 games, level with Manchester City and two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

West Ham were seeking a third league win in a row but were disappointing and managed only a couple of efforts on target as they remained in 16th place with 33 points.

Barnes was Newcastle’s main threat in the opening half, wasting one good chance and then forcing a sharp reflex save from Alphonse Areola with a close-range flick.

He was fully involved in Newcastle’s winner as his deft chipped cross picked out Guimaraes who stretched out his leg to deflect the ball into the net.

Having gone in front, Newcastle barely mustered another attack but were disciplined at the back against a West Ham side who huffed and puffed but offered little threat.

