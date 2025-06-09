Chua focuses on MSG Cup

[file photo]

Fiji Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says that while she will be stepping down from her role after the MSG Cup next week, her focus remains solely on leading the team to success and getting the job done before her departure.

Chua’s contract will end following the MSG Cup in Papua New Guinea.

She emphasizes that, for now, her only priority is helping the Kulas achieve their goals and make the nation proud.

“I have no plans at the moment but I have a project ahead of me, and I always make sure that everything is done at my best.”

The Singaporean coach has been with Fiji Football for the past three years, dedicating much of her time to developing youth players and guiding their transition into the senior national setup.

The MSG Cup will be held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, from November 10th to 22nd.

