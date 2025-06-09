Fiji to host ICC Women's T20 world cup qualifier

[Source: File Photo]

Suva will take center stage in regional cricket, as it prepares to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier from September.

Fiji will extend a warm welcome to seven other participating nations: Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Japan, Samoa, Cook Islands, and the Philippines.

This tournament is set to be the largest ICC Qualifier ever held in the East Asia-Pacific region, with teams initially split into two groups of four.

Fiji is pooled with Indonesia, Cook Islands and Vanuatu.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Sitiveni Rokoro says they are thrill to host their very first ICC Women’s pathway event.

Rokoro warmly welcomed all the participating teams, giving a special nod to the Philippines women’s team as they make their debut.

Cricket Fiji also extended its sincere thanks to the ICC and the EAP Regional Team for their constant support in making this event a reality.

Following the women’s tournament, the focus shifts to Oman, which will stage the combined ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia-Pacific Qualifier starting October 8.

