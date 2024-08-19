Fiji Pro to showcase country to millions: President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere emphasizes the significance of the WSL Corona Fiji Pro as a global showcase for the country.

While welcoming surfers from 12 countries at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Ratu Wiliame states the competition promises to highlight not only world-class athleticism but also the profound connection between people and the ocean.

President Katonivere highlights the dual purpose of the event, celebrating the sport of surfing while honoring Fiji’s deep-seated relationship with its natural environment.

“It is our greatest source of livelihood, our traditions, of jobs, of sustenance – and by a large extent – our tourism sector and economy. You will know that we have a growing tourism industry in Fiji. This year, we are expecting for the first time a million visitors.”

The President’s remarks also stress the cultural and environmental importance of surfing in the Pacific region.

He hopes that the event will further illustrate the symbiotic relationship between the local communities and their marine environment.

President of the World Surf League Asia Pacific Andrew Stark echoed these sentiments, expressing enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration with the local community.

Stark says they committed to working with the local community to ensure that the Fiji Pro is not just a highlight of the surfing calendar but also a catalyst for positive, lasting impact.

Surfers and guests were traditionally welcomed today before the event kicks off later this week.