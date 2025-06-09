Fiji Athletics great honoured for lifetime of excellence

One of Fiji’s greatest athletics legends, Usaia Sotutu, was honoured this morning in a special ceremony celebrating his outstanding contribution to the sport and his lasting legacy on the national and regional stage.

The morning tea, hosted by Athletics Fiji in partnership with the Fiji Sports Council at the FMF Gymnasium Training Room in Laucala Bay, brought together former teammates, friends, officials and members of the athletics community to recognise Sotutu’s achievements, which span decades.

Sotutu proudly represented Fiji at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and enjoyed remarkable success at the Pacific Games, most notably at the 1971 Pacific Games in Tahiti where he won four gold medals.

His dominance in middle- and long-distance events during his career cemented his place as one of Fiji’s most accomplished track athletes. In recognition of his impact, he was inducted into the Fiji Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

Speaking at the event, Sotutu said he was deeply grateful and honoured to be recognised, adding that it was especially meaningful to reconnect with friends and former teammates from his competitive days.

He described the gathering as a reminder of the strong bonds forged through sport and the pride of representing Fiji on the international stage.

Organisers said the event was not only a celebration of Sotutu’s medals and milestones, but also an acknowledgement of his inspiration to generations of Fijian athletes who continue to follow in his footsteps.

