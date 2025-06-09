Byrne welcomes fresh RWC match-ups

File Photo

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says Fiji’s 2027 Rugby World Cup pool presents a refreshing change after years of being grouped with the same opponents.

Fiji has faced Australia and Wales in four consecutive World Cups, but the next edition in Australia will break that long-running pattern.

Byrne believes the new mix of teams adds excitement and opportunity for his side.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been good,” he said when reflecting on the end of the Australia–Wales cycle. “Fiji have played Australia and Wales over the last couple of World Cups, so it’s good to have a mix of other teams. I think that makes it exciting for us.”

Fiji will face Argentina, Spain and Canada in the pool stage, a trio Byrne says offers both familiarity and fresh challenges.

“You know, the beauty is we’re playing Argentina,” he added. “Of all those teams there in the top six, there’s Ireland, France and England, and we’ve played France and England and played Ireland last year and France and England this year. And we’ll play the three of those teams next year.”

Fiji’s lead-up schedule will see them meet several of the world’s top nations before the 2027 tournament, a buildup Byrne feels will be crucial for their World Cup readiness.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.