Winston floors Archer in TKO

Fiji’s Winston “The Real Deal” Hill has claimed the PBC Oceania Regional Super Welterweight title after a TKO over Dylan Archer of New Zealand.

The two boxers put on an amazing performance in front of fans last night during the Tuwai Boxing Promotions dubbed ‘The Battle of the Pacific’ at Prince Charles Park.

From the onset, Hill and Archer, both boasting unbeaten records, engaged in a fierce back-and-forth exchange, each vying for supremacy in the ring.

Article continues after advertisement

It was in the heart-pounding 7th round that Hill threw a lightning-quick over-hook shot to Archer’s temple, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Although Archer valiantly rose to his feet, Hill seized the opportunity to relentlessly pursue his advantage, forcing the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

The 30-year-old says that he would have loved to go the distance with Archer.

“We didn’t plan for a knock out I honestly wanted to go the full 10 rounds just to test my capabilities I said it before in my first two fights I wanna see how I’ve improved personally as a boxer and matured, I wanted to see what 10 rounds would feel like.”

In other bouts last night, Jese Ravudi clinched the Welterweight title of Fiji, outpointing Ronald Naidu.

Additionally, Junior Binnu Singh delivered a spectacular knockout blow to Ritesh Gounder, while Mikaele Ravalaca showcased his skills with a resounding TKO victory over PNG boxer Thadius Katua.

Furthermore, Semi Dauloloma left a lasting impression by securing an impressive knockout win over Esira Cagi.

However, amidst the triumphs, the event was not without its share of controversy.

Ratu Rakuro’s victory over Vanuta’s Masing Warawara was overturned after he tested positive for drug usage.