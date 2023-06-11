Boxing

More Boxing series to come: Kumar

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 11, 2023 12:34 pm

Tuwai Investments Ltd hails their first-ever FMF Boxing Series a success after delivering what they promised to the fans.

Not only was the stand filled with Fiji fans, Ni Vanuatu’s came out in numbers to support their very own Masing Warawara who lost to Nathan Singh.

Director Operations Alan Kumar says the next series will be even better than the first one and urges supporters to come out in numbers at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka in August.

“That program will be much better than this so we want to go step by step and in boxing we can’t announce a line-up before because there’s another program coming up in July with another promoter so after that, we going to release our lineup.”

Kumar was impressed with the performance of the boxers that participated in the showdown.

Tuwai Investments Ltd will continue to give emphasis on minor sporting events in the country.

