Hill wins first professional title

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill has won his first title as a professional boxer.

This is after he beat Jese Ravudi in a third-round knockout to win the Fiji Super Welterweight title.

Hill wanted all along to have the fight go the distance but it didn’t.

Ravudi didn’t have any answer from the second round as he copped many punches and failed to contain Hill’s combinations.

Hill says he wanted Ravudi to take him to deeper waters but unfortunately, the Naitasiri man couldn’t swim.

The former amateur boxing champion dedicated his win to his daughter, wife and family.

He says his daughter celebrated her second birthday this week but he couldn’t enjoy some cake because he was focused on the fight.

In another fight, Vanuatu’s Masing Warawara suffered his first loss in Fiji after going down to Nathan Singh on points.

Two judges scored for Singh and another recorded a draw.

Looking at other results, Junior Binnu Singh won by technical knockout over veteran Junior Farzan.

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana won on unanimous points decisio against Ronald Naidu.

Mohammed Ali knocked out Gabriel Ravalawa in the first round.

Krishnil Mudaliar lost in the first round via technical knockout to Saimoni Ratu.