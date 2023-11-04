Boxing program not a place for long speeches

[Source: Tuwai Investment Pte Ltd/ Facebook]

The Tuwai Boxing Promotions has assured fans that their program today will conclude by 10.30pm.

After a recent promotion in Nadi, where the main bout commenced at 1am, Director of Operations Andrew Kumar pledges an efficient and professionally run spectacle, emphasizing that the focus will remain squarely on the fights themselves.

Kumar says fans are there to watch boxing not listen to unnecessary speeches that have marred previous boxing events.

He stresses the fundamental value of Tuwai Boxing Promotions, is committed to upholding a standard of professionalism that ensures the spotlight remains firmly on the sport.

“Everything accorded by a well experienced team that I have, they know what to do. On time, no time to waste, there is nothing to have to like speeches or any intervals. So, we have given a break accordingly where we need to be given.”

He adds that the passionate outcry from the boxing community has not fallen on deaf ears, as Tuwai Boxing Promotions has taken a proactive stance to address the concerns.

The bouts will start at 5pm today.