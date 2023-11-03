Archer not impressed with Winston’s skills

New Zealand boxer Dylan Archer says he is unimpressed with how Winston Hill fights.

The two will square it off during the FMF Tuwai Boxing Promotions with one of them breaking their unbeaten record.

Archer says he knows what Hill will bring and he is prepared for it.

Article continues after advertisement

With an unwavering determination and a record of three wins, Archer is poised to defend his unbeaten streak, leaving fans eagerly anticipating an explosive performance in the ring.

“I want to knock the guy out. He probably wants to knock me out. I want to finish him. I want to finish him convincingly.”

Archer assures that everything is going to to plan stressing the rigorous training schedule.

The event at Prince Charles Park will see some other bouts like Jese Ravudi stepping into the ring against Ronald Naidu, Junior Binnu Singh and Ritesh Goundar are primed for an intense battle, while the audience can look forward to an explosive match between Mikaele Ravalaca and PNG boxer Thadius Katua, as well as the much-anticipated face-off between Semi Dauloloma and Esira Cagi.

The bouts are scheduled to kick off at 5pm.