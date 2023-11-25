Men's basketball new Pacific champs

[Source: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji men’s basketball side has created an upset in the final after beating defending champions Guam.

The national side secured a memorable 51-47 win.

Coach Laisiasa Puamau started with his best of Marques Whippy, Filimoni Waqabaca, Joshua Fox, Mataika Koyamainavure and Lum Kon.

Fiji started strongly with a 21-17 lead in the first quarter.

However, Guam came back stronger and showed their class to take out the second quarter 19-11 to lead 36-32 at halftime.

Our side stepped up in the third quarter and won 15-9 with some bold plays and good defensive work.

Leading 47-45 heading into the final quarter, veteran Fox, Tyronne McClenan and Filimoni Waqabaca kept the defence guessing with some magical touches.

Both teams tightened their defence with only five points scored by the two sides in six minutes, three by Fiji and two registered for Guam.

The Team Fiji fans provided extra motivation with their go Fiji chant.

Fiji was the wildcard to the competition however, their determination helped downed two times championship.