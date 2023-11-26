Fox, Waqabaca named in Pacific All Stars team

Filimoni Waqabaca (left) and Joshua Fox

Team Fiji basketball reps Joshua Fox and Filimoni Waqabaca have been named in the Pacific Games Men’s All Star Team in the Solomon Islands.

Fox and Waqabaca played an instrumental role in Fiji’s gold medal win against Guam by 51-47 in the final yesterday.

22-year-old Waqabaca says the players put in a monumental effort to outplay their highly-rated opponents.

“The game plan coming in was just to slow them down. Guam are a great team and they like to run and shoot threes, but we just tried our best to slow them down and trust in each other.”

Meanwhile, national rep Letava Kenny was named in the Pacific Games Women’s All Stars team.

Kenny was awarded the Player of the Match as Fiji side defeated Samoa 63-55 in the bronze medal play-off.