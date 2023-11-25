Fiji women’s basketball claim bronze

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji women’s basketball side has won the bronze medal after defeating Samoa 63-55 at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Earl Hughes-coached side had a slow start, and trailed Samoa in the opening quarter.

But the side managed to regroup to hold a slender 31-29 lead at the end of the first half.

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji extended their lead in the third quarter and never looked back as they aimed to finish their campaign on a high note.

Captain Mikaelar Whippy was emotional after the win and says after disappointing loss to the Cook Islands in the semi-final yesterday, the players were ready to give it their all in the bronze medal play-off.

“It was a battle from the beginning to the end, playing six games for both of our teams in this heat like everyone else. It was crucial for us to go back and regroup after our semi-finals and both semi-finals were close, so trying to get our legs ready, our mindset ready. We lost, it hurts, but we got to move on to the bronze medal game.”

Whippy commended her teammates for playing with a lot of pride throughout the gruelling competition.

She adds it was also an honour to play alongside her younger sister, Letava on the court.