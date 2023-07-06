Britain's Wightman won't defend 1,500m world title due to injury

Jake Wightman. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Jake Wightman will not defend his 1,500m title at next month’s world championships due to a foot injury sustained during a training camp earlier this year, the Briton said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was a surprise winner in Eugene, Oregon last year when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap, with his father Geoff Wightman calling him home as the stadium announcer.

Wightman fractured his foot while training in South Africa and said he had “run out of time” to return to full fitness for the worlds, scheduled for Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Wightman also won the 1,500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games and 800m silver at the European Championships.

He has not raced this season but was guaranteed a place at the world championships as defending champion but decided not to run, choosing to focus on next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.