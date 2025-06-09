ACL injury fails to stop Vakacavu’s comeback

Trinity Vakacavu’s return to the basketball court this year is a powerful testament to her determination and resilience [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Seventeen-year-old Trinity Vakacavu’s return to the basketball court this year is a powerful testament to her determination and resilience.

After spending nearly, a year recovering from an ACL injury, Vakacavu earned selection in the national squad for the FIBA U17 Women’s Oceania Cup, held in Samoa earlier this month.

Chosen as co-captain, she played a key leadership role in guiding the team to a fifth-place finish against some of Oceania’s strongest junior programs.

“The experience was extra special to me, since it was the first basketball game I had played after a whole year off, coming back from my ACL injury. I was completely overwhelmed by so many emotions, then they named me ‘co-captain.”

The tournament marked her first competitive appearance since suffering the ACL injury, adding an emotional dimension to her comeback.

Vakacavu currently plays club basketball in Australia with the McKinnon Cougars.

