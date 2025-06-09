Zhen’s Fiji-inspired art

[Photo Credit: Oceania Centre]

A powerful new art exhibition is creating history in Suva.

Chinese artist Nora Zhen is the first Chinese woman to hold a solo exhibition in Fiji, and her work is already sparking important conversations.

Now on display at the Epeli Hauʻofa Gallery on USP’s Laucala campus, “The Art of Nora” delves into the life of Fiji, exploring the beauty, hardship, and resilience of its people.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Oceania Centre]

Nora states her work is more than just finished art. It is a coexistence of two cultures between the people, herself, and the land she now calls home.

Each painting captures everyday struggles, especially in rural communities.

Her focus is on the strength of women, the realities of poverty and the quiet dignity of those who live with less.

The exhibition invites viewers to pause, reflect, and discover the strength in struggle and the beauty that often goes unnoticed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.