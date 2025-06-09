Yavusa Nakama regain ownership of land

[Source: Supplied]

Members of the Yavusa Nakama today received ownership of their 20-acre Naveria freehold land in Savusavu, following an official handover by the Government under the Land Buyback Scheme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the event, describing the handover as a historic milestone and the end of a journey spanning more than two decades.

Rabuka said land is much more than a physical asset or legal title—it is the foundation of identity, culture, and belonging that connects indigenous Fijians to their ancestors and sustains future generations.

He urged the Yavusa Nakama to reaffirm their ancestral connection and embrace the responsibility of safeguarding the inheritance.

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The Government originally acquired the land from the Housing Authority for $110,000 in January 2004, following a 2003 Cabinet decision to address the land needs of the Yavusa.