Vance, Rubio, Ossoff and Buttigieg lead 2028 White House

Source: Reuters

Four potential contenders in the 2028 race for the White House have caught American voters’ attention with their early jockeying: Republicans JD Vance and Marco Rubio and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Pete ​Buttigieg, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

None of the four has yet formally launched a campaign and the parties’ 2028 nominating contests are more than a year away, leaving plenty of time ‌for new contenders to emerge and for voters’ views to change.

Some 45% of Republican voters polled said they believed Secretary of State Rubio would be an “excellent” presidential candidate, with 43% saying the same of Vice President Vance. Former Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and US Senator Ossoff, of Georgia, each got that rating from 29% of Democratic voters.

The poll, which surveyed 1,705 US adults nationwide including roughly 500 registered voters from each party and was completed on Monday, had a margin of error of 5 percentage points for Republican and Democratic ​voters.

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President Donald Trump, struggling with an approval rating near the lowest of his career, looms large over the conversation for both parties.

Republicans are divided on whether they want a candidate who breaks with Trump ​or follows in his footsteps, while Democrats, who are flying high after routing Republicans in the November 3 congressional elections, are divided on how aggressively to go after ⁠the president, such as through impeachment.