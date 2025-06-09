Government steps up El Niño awareness in Bua

[Source: File]

Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, is urging communities in Bua to take early, practical steps to prepare for the expected impacts of El Niño.

Tunabuna delivered the message yesterday during awareness sessions at Nasawana and Cavaga villages, alongside the Bua Provincial Administrator and civil servants.

He encouraged households to start storing water and use it wisely while supplies are still available, rather than waiting until shortages hit.

Tunabuna also urged farmers to plan and prioritize food security by growing crops that can sustain their families through prolonged dry conditions.

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He stressed that preparing for El Niño is a shared responsibility, calling on communities to act now to protect their water, food supplies, and livelihoods.

The sessions are part of the Government’s ongoing rural outreach to strengthen disaster preparedness and build resilience against changing weather patterns.