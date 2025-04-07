Yasawa champions marine conservation

[ Source: Supplied ]

Yasawa Island is now a leading place for saving ocean life as local people are doing a lot to protect their healthy coral and sea creatures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka visited the island and said the people of Yasawa are doing a great job keeping their ocean areas safe.

Gavoka says saving the ocean helps the environment and also makes the area more attractive for tourists who care about nature.

He says the creation of marine protected areas in Yasawa has been a vital step in ensuring that marine ecosystems remain healthy.

“If you do that, tourism in this country is assured. People come from all over the world to come to that area. And during April to October, the manta ray transit through those two islands. They just come in schools. But that is true because of the conservation.”

Gavoka adds this move has been instrumental in protecting over 200 species of coral and diverse marine life.

“There is an area there in Yasawa where you have, Barefoot Mantra resort, they’ve had a taboo for 13 years, and people from all over the world rate it as one of the best in the world in terms of coral.”

The Ministry of Tourism says Local villagers have also been involved ensuring that conservation practices are integrated into their daily lives and that future generations inherit a healthy marine environment.

