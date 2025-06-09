Fiji invited to co-chair high level disaster resilient meeting

[ Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji / Facebook ]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, met with Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Global Director, Ramesh Subramaniam, at the margins of the 2025 International Monetary Fund/World Bank Annual Meetings.

The duo discussed Fiji’s leadership in disaster risk financing and infrastructure resilience across the Pacific and the recently launched Fiji Disaster Risk Financing Report.

In his address, Subramaniam invited Fiji to express its interest in co-chairing the CDRI starting in 2026, and discussions are underway to establish a CDRI regional office in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The DPM discussed the Pacific and the developing regions faced with an infrastructure deficit, with around 20 percent of annual infrastructure spending lost to disasters.

Therefore, Fiji is pushing for development partners and Multilateral Development Partners for concessional loans and grant resources.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.