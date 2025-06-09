Workers warned against cash jobs and contract breaches

[File Photo]

Fijian workers departing for overseas employment have been warned against engaging in illegal cash work or breaching their employment contracts.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh cautioned that such actions could permanently jeopardise their future opportunities and place them at serious risk.

He issued the warning during a farewell ceremony for 90 Fijian workers travelling to Australia under the labour mobility scheme this week.

Addressing the workers, Singh stressed that abandoning approved employment arrangements for cash-in-hand work could result in immediate repatriation, loss of income and permanent exclusion from overseas employment programs.

He also highlighted safety concerns, noting that workers who leave the scheme are no longer protected under workplace insurance and labour laws, leaving them vulnerable in the event of accidents, injuries or disputes.

“Once you are outside the scheme, you are no longer covered”

He adds that past cases have shown how quickly opportunities can be lost through poor decision-making.

Workers were reminded that Australian law provides equal rights and protections for all employees, including foreign workers, as long as they remain within the approved employment framework and honour their contractual obligations.

The government also encouraged workers to seek assistance through official channels if they face challenges at work, highlighting the availability of country liaison officers in Australia who can provide guidance and support.

Workers were urged to remain disciplined, protect their reputations and remember that their actions overseas not only affect their own futures but also influence opportunities for other Fijians seeking work abroad.

