Women leaders demand real support

Women leading in communities are demanding to be seen, heard, and backed.

Lami District Community of Social Services Chair Maria Colati shares that many women like her lead entire communities without pay or formal recognition.

She shares that she looks after 121 households and over 600 people, driven by passion, not position.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a woman leader that started from the grassroots level, it’s not an easy job. But I believe we, as mothers, we as managers of our home, we can do it.”



Lami District Community of Social Services Chair Maria Colati

Colati said it was time women leaders at the grassroots level are included in future budgets.

She states training and guidance from past mentors gave her the voice she now uses to lead. But without funding and support, many women leaders remain unheard.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.