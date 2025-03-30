News

WIN Convention demands structural change

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 30, 2025 4:24 pm

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Gender equity took center stage at the Women Invigorating the Nation Convention with calls for policy reforms to level the playing field for women in Fiji.

The two-day event in Suva concluded with a strong push for workplace inclusion, access to healthcare and action against gender-based violence.

First Lady Emily Lalabalavu stated that empowering women leads to broader social and economic progress.

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/Facebook]

We know that empowering women enables them to bring positive changes to their own lives. This contributes to wider positive change for their families, villages, communities and the nation.

The convention addressed workplace discrimination, barriers within the discipline forces and the increasing impact of drug abuse on women.

It also focused on dismantling stigma, improving mental health support and developing young women’s leadership.

A significant outcome was the introduction of the Green Star Awards, which promotes sustainable business practices within the Women Entrepreneurs and Business Council’s Green Policy.

The WIN Convention’s resolutions now serve as a blueprint for policy change, urging stakeholders to translate discussions into concrete action.

