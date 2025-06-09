Wilson finds paradise in Fiji

Wilson the volleyball has found his happy ending on the beaches of Fiji.

Tourism Fiji has released a new short film showing Wilson living a new life in the islands, 25 years after drifting away in the movie Cast Away.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says Wilson is not just surviving, he’s thriving making friends, playing volleyball, and enjoying the island lifestyle.

Article continues after advertisement

He shared that Wilson’s story touched millions, and now he’s found the ending he deserves in a place where happiness comes naturally.

The film, Wilson’s Happily Ever After, shows him being found by a Fijian girl named Lani, who welcomes him into her world.

They bike through forests, drink kava, kayak, and play beach volleyball.

The project was directed by James Anderson and shot by Radlab. Special PR handled the creative.

Hill states it’s more than just a tribute. It’s a reminder of Fiji’s role in global film. He says the film industry brought in nearly $100 million FJD last year and gave jobs to over 1,200 locals.

Fiji’s past productions include The Blue Lagoon, Survivor and Love Island.

A recent Expedia report found that movie fans now travel to film locations more than they follow social media, pushing Fiji to the top of many must-visit lists.

Hill said this was about celebrating Fiji’s heart and sharing its story with the world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.