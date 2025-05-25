Wellness walk targets rural health access

A 21-day wellness walk launched yesterday aims to bring health services directly to communities across Viti Levu.

The initiative, led by wellness advocate Kunjal Nair and his Kunjal Nair Wellness Foundation will cover over 21 towns and villages from Suva to Rakiraki and back.

The walk, running from June 21 to July 11, will offer free blood pressure and sugar level screenings at each stop.

Alongside these checks, wellness talks and fitness activities will promote healthy living and encourage early detection of Non-Communicable Diseases.

Nair said the goal was to boost physical activity and increase health screening access, especially in rural areas where medical services are limited.

The campaign partners with the Health Ministry, town councils, schools and villages to reach a wide audience.

Participants can join the walk for any distance or simply visit the wellness hubs for free health checks.

Registration is free and open to everyone.

This wellness walk, according to Nair underlines the importance of proactive health care in Fiji and hopes to encourage people to take charge of their wellbeing before illness strikes.

