Vosarogo reflects on a one-year journey

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has reflected on his first year in office, describing it as exciting and challenging.

Vosarogo highlights the transition from legal practice to being a Minister.

Expressing his love for challenges and the people he works with, Vosarogo emphasizes that everything he starts is a work in progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first twelve months in office have provided me with a critical perspective, identifying areas that need change.”

Looking ahead to the next phase, Vosarogo plans to implement changes within the ministry to create a more user-friendly environment.

He aims to reduce delays associated with bureaucratic processes and has ideas for streamlining operations.

The minister expresses enthusiasm for the opportunities that 2024 will bring and looks forward to collaborating with his staff in achieving the ministry’s goals.