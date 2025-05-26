Village plans key to unlocking government support

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development says villages must have development plans in place to qualify for government assistance.

While visiting Yadrana in Lau, Minister for National Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, opened upgraded housing and an evacuation center, warning that no plans mean no support.

He emphasized that every villager should be familiar with the contents of their village development plan, calling the integrated village development plan a must-have for every community.

“That’s what should be happening. If it’s not happening, then you should ask your Turaga ni Koro (village headman) and your Mata ni Tikina (district representative) why it’s not.”



Ditoka officially handed over a house extension funded with $10,000, which added a master bedroom, toilet, bathroom, and living area.

In Waciwaci, he also opened an expanded evacuation center built using risk-informed design to better protect villagers during disasters.

