Village loan scheme returns after 20 years

Housing Minister Maciu Naulumisa [file photo]

The Housing Authority of Fiji has revived its Village Housing Loan scheme to help rural and maritime communities access funding for safe and resilient homes.

This scheme has been revived after two decades.

The scheme covers new home construction, renovations, village hall upgrades and cyclone-proof building support.

Acting CEO Poasa Verevakabau said the goal was to ensure all Fijians, regardless of where they live, can access safe and affordable housing.

“The rising interest rates, now the lowest in the country, are a direct reflection of our resolve to ease the financial burdens on ordinary Fijian families. This initiative is made possible through the RBF housing facility funds.”

The Authority has also reduced its interest rates to as low as two percent to ease the financial burden on applicants.

Housing Minister Maciu Naulumisa states the 2025–2026 National Budget focuses heavily on addressing Fiji’s squatter settlements.

