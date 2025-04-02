Vandals desecrate Wainibuku cemetery

[Photo: Supplied]

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has strongly condemned the reprehensible act of vandalism that took place at the Wainibuku Cemetery, Nakasi last Sunday.

National President Dhirendra Nand states that this shameful act by vandals, who used the fire from an earlier cremation to set the cemetery ablaze, is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable within Sanatan Dharm.

He adds that such an act is not only an insult to the deceased and their grieving families but also a blatant disrespect to Sanatan religious customs and human dignity.

[Photo: Supplied]

Nand urges the relevant authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.

He further adds that this heinous act has deeply affected the sentiments of Sanatan Dharm followers across Fiji, and they are calling on the community to stand united in preserving the sanctity of our religious spaces.

