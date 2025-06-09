Valelevu man charged over fake sale

[ Source: Fiji Police / Facebook ]

A 24-year-old has been charged by police with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

According to the police, the self-employed man residing in Valelevu allegedly obtained a sum of $689 between August 16 and 24 last year.

Police said the accused, on two separate occasions, dishonestly obtained the amount through mobile money transfer using a fake social media account to sell two video gaming sets for $689

Police explained that both victims had sent money to the accused via mobile transfer, after which there was no further communication from the accused, and the gaming sets weren’t delivered.

The matter was reported at the Totogo Police station, and the accused is expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court at 2.30 pm this afternoon.

