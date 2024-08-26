Vabea village enforces strict laws to combat drug issues

Aerial shot of Vabea Village

The village of Vabea, Ono in Kadavu has implemented strict laws to address the increasing presence of illegal drugs in the community.

According to Village Turaga ni Koro Semisi Molilevu, these measures were put in place after two non-resident youths were expelled from the village for planting marijuana.

Molilevu emphasized that the new regulations, established by the village elders, aim to curb the growing concerns about drug activity in Vabea.

“Also part of the village law is that any villagers caught cultivating or dealing illegal drugs will be promptly referred to the police.”

The Kadavu province has a history of marijuana cultivation, and the village of Vabea is actively working to tackle this issue.

Molilevu also highlighted the importance of educating villagers about the negative impacts of drug use, reinforcing the community’s commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment.