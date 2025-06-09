Usamate demands apology after being called crazy

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate defended himself in Parliament, saying that he has the right to freedom of speech within the House.

He made this comment after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, referred to him as “a man getting crazy” while raising a point of order.

Professor Prasad claimed that the Opposition’s behavior was disruptive and full of interjections.

“Yeah, you are getting crazy. 62-4D, Mr. Speaker, sir. Words that are likely to promote or provoke feelings of ill will or hostility between communities or ethnic groups within Fiji. He comes out and says racism in this country is at an all-time high. Where is his evidence? On what basis can he say that?”

In response, citing Standing Order 63(4)(a), Jone Usamate says that it is completely unparliamentary for a Deputy Prime Minister to refer to another Member of Parliament as “crazy.”

Usamate called on the Speaker to command the Deputy Prime Minister to withdraw his comment.

As a result, Professor Prasad was asked to retract his remarks.

