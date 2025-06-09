Two years later, man charged over ferris wheel death in Suva

[File Photo]

Two years after a tragic incident in Suva, a man has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman who fell from a Ferris wheel.

Police have confirmed that an Occupational Health and Safety Inspector has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

The charge was endorsed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Article continues after advertisement

The 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.