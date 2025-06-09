Two men charged over FRA tender scam

File Photo

Two men have been charged with corruption-related offences by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The two appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court before Resident Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

Fiji Roads Authority’s former Manager Project Controls, Ripon Baral, faces one count each of Abuse of Office, Falsification of Documents, and Bribery while Aktar Ali has been charged with one count of Bribery.

It is alleged that between October 2017 and January 2018, Baral falsified a tender submission for Naboutini Transport for a footpath project in the Western Division.

Ali is accused of offering inducements to Baral in connection with the bid.

FICAC did not oppose bail but requested strict conditions.

Non-cash bail was granted with a Stop Departure Order. Both must surrender their travel documents, report monthly to FICAC, not interfere with witnesses, and maintain their current addresses.

Hemendra Nagin represented Baral, while Parmendra Sharma appeared for Ali.

The matter has been adjourned to 6 November.

