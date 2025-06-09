Two arrested after armed pharmacy robbery

Two men are in Police custody following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Moti Street last night.

The suspects, aged 24 and 33, allegedly stormed the pharmacy armed with a knife and a chopper, threatening staff before fleeing with mobile phones, cash, and a laptop.

Quick action by the Samabula Police Operations team led to the arrests soon after the report was received. Officers had sealed off likely escape routes and managed to apprehend the two suspects.

Police confirm that all stolen items were recovered, along with the knife and chopper used in the robbery.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

