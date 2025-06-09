Tunabuna announces bold farm strategy

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways aims to boost Fiji’s agricultural exports to $1 billion within five years under the 2025–2026 national budget.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna unveiled a series of strategic investments aimed at crop diversification, strengthening food system resilience, and expanding market access.

The initiative will provide targeted funding for high-value commodities, including kava, taro, turmeric, ginger, cocoa, coffee, and livestock.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna [File Photo]

To stimulate agricultural productivity, the Ministry is actively exploring policies to encourage the leasing of idle land for farming purposes.

He says a comprehensive review of current subsidy recipients will be undertaken to enhance transparency and ensure accountability.

“We are allocating a budget of $168,750 to support those farmers in cultivating supplementary cash crops, including vegetables, pulses, and rice, and to help diversify their income sources.”

Tunabuna also highlights an initiative to introduce backyard farming in schools, promoting food self-sufficiency, practical education, and opportunities for income generation—a move designed to reduce import dependency and lower national expenditure.

Further programs will support agricultural research, sustainable practices, and improved market linkages, with a strong emphasis on climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

As the agricultural sector remains a vital contributor to Fiji’s rural economy, the government anticipates that these investments will position the industry as a more competitive, export-oriented driver of national development.

