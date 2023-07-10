TSLS grants to address labour shortages

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service will be giving out 1,800 grants for unemployed people in the new fiscal year.

The grants will only be offered to those seeking employment in the construction, tourism and hospitality or automotive industries as a means to address brain drain.

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says once the new scheme is approved in Parliament, students can get on the job training either at tertiary institutions or industry players for one month.

“This grant will be given to the tertiary training providers and to the industry which has got the facility to train people with competency based training just to make them semi-skilled to fill the gap left by people who have migrated.”

Lal says for students who will be provided training in the workforce, a number of companies have come forward to provide their training facilities where students can get on the job training, and increase their chances of finding employment.

Lal says there out of the 1,800 grants, 1000 will be awarded for the tourism and hospitality studies, 500 will be for construction and 300 for the automotive studies.

The eligibility criteria for those looking to apply for this grant is one must be a Fiji citizen, be residing in the country for at least 3 years, be at least 17 years of age at the time of application and not be in any form of employment during the period of sponsorship.