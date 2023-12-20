Trio remanded in custody

The trio who allegedly broke into and stole from four quarters at a school in the Province of Bua have been reminded to reflect on their action while they are kept in custody.

19-year-old Paulo Madigi, Luke Koroisave and Josaia Sauliga who are both around the age of 20 are charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft.

It is alleged that they committed the crime between December 9 and 16 December.

The accused were represented by Counsel Kaushik Kumar who requested bail considering the trio’s vulnerability as young offenders.

Kumar informed the court that his client’s behaviour would be influenced by inmates in prison which would then encourage them to repeat the offence.

He stated that the three individuals should return to the community, as it has people who would help shape their conduct for the future.

Labasa Magistrate Safaira Ratu considered the submission but ordered the accused persons to be remanded in custody.

He ruled that the court had to balance the interest of citizens who are alleged victims and the accused had to consider the consequences of their actions.

The court ordered the defense lawyer to file a formal application for bail, before the Magistrate will make a decision on December 22.