TRC hearings designed to heal, not re-traumatize

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission says individuals are appearing before the Commission voluntarily to share their experiences of past political upheavals as part of the truth-telling process.

TRC Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu says the Commission’s role is not to re-traumatise victims.

The Commission says mental health and psychosocial support are provided at every hearing, with counsellors present to ensure those giving testimony can speak voluntarily and without fear.

“We do not require people to come before us. We want to build trust because we want to encourage social cohesion, healing, and reconciliation, so people can appear before us without any fear. Ultimately, we hope their stories will be heard so they can get it out of their system. Some of them have been carrying this hurt for the last 40 or so years.”

The TRC says its hearing process will continue until October. Following the conclusion of hearings, the Commission will begin preparing its final report, which is expected to be completed and submitted to the President in January 2027.

The Commission says its overall objective is to build trust, promote social cohesion, and support healing and reconciliation.

