Tourism MSE fund boosts rural entrepreneurs

The government is targeting micro and small businesses to drive growth in the tourism sector. The Pilot Tourism MSE Fund provides grants, training and marketing support to strengthen small operators and diversify tourism offerings.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said the fund empowers businesses to expand participation and improve visitor experiences.

He explained that the program also enhances supply chains and builds resilience in the sector.

He said in the 2024–2025 financial year, 75 applications were received. Nineteen projects were approved with 47 per cent led by women entrepreneurs. Grants ranged from $15,000 for micro businesses to $25,000 for small businesses.

He said the 2025–2026 financial year received 33 applications. Nine projects were approved with a total fund contribution of $167,193. Seven projects received conditional approval pending verification. Total commitments from both years now reach nearly $350,000 with remaining funds reserved for conditional applicants.

The Minister said the fund targets tourism enterprises such as tours, homestays, adventure activities, marine transport, cultural experiences, agritourism and creative arts. Eligible businesses must be majority Fijian-owned, registered for at least two years and earn most revenue from tourism.

Gavoka states the fund also provides training in business continuity, digital skills, financial literacy and tour guiding. He said these programs strengthen operations, resilience and networking among small operators.

He said awareness campaigns and published videos have given applicants marketing exposure. Monitoring and evaluation are underway to assess impact and guide improvements.

The Minister also points out that the Pilot MSE Fund directly supports the government’s goal of growing Fiji’s tourism sector.

Gavoka adds that it is a targeted catalyst for micro and small operators particularly in rural and maritime areas.

