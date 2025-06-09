TLTB promoting women’s access to land

[Source: ITaukei Land Trust Board/ Facebook]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is taking bold steps towards promoting gender equality in land access.

At the end of June about 224 out of 1,301 leases were issued to women.

Chief Executive Solomone Nata states that these efforts are part of TLTB’s broader strategy to ensure women are not left behind in the economic use and ownership of land leases.

Chief Executive Solomone Nata [File Photo]

Nata adds that 117 iTaukei women and 107 are women from other races were issued with leases which is a strong indicator of TLTB’s commitment to inclusivity and fair opportunity.

He states that out of the 117 iTaukei women leases, 24 are members of their landowning unit leasing their own land.

“Our goal is to remove systemic barriers and ensure women—whether iTaukei or other race—have equal opportunity to access land for residential, agricultural, or commercial use. This aligns directly with our Strategic Corporate Plan 2025–2029, which commits to equity and empowerment for all land users,”

Nata states that traditionally, access to land in Fiji has been male dominated, especially in customary settings. However, TLTB is actively working to change that narrative through targeted outreach policies.

TLTB Chief has reaffirmed that it will continue to lead by example by embedding inclusivity into its daily operations, lease approvals, and land development support services.

“Women have always played a vital role in our communities and economies. Giving them access to land isn’t just fair—it’s smart development,”

TLTB is calling on communities, landowners, and development partners to support this movement by encouraging more women to apply for leases and by eliminating cultural or institutional biases that may stand in their way.

