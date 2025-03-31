TLTB moves to recover overdue rent

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is intensifying efforts to recover unpaid rent.

The Board is targeting tenants with long-standing arrears.

TLTB has announced immediate actions including utility disconnections, eviction enforcement and public naming of defaulters.

Thirty-five tenants who have ignored multiple notices will have their electricity and water supply disconnected in the coming week.

This will be done in partnership with Energy Fiji Limited and the Water Authority of Fiji, following court orders.

Eight tenants have also been ordered by the court to vacate their properties.

TLTB, along with court sheriffs and police, will enforce these orders, which may include dismantling structures if necessary.

To further encourage compliance, TLTB will publish the names of tenants with significant arrears in the two daily newspapers.

These individuals have failed to settle their debts or engage in payment arrangements despite repeated reminders.

TLTB states that these actions are necessary to uphold landowner rights and ensure lease agreements are respected.

Tenants in arrears are urged to contact their nearest TLTB office immediately to arrange payments and avoid further consequences.

