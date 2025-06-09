Teacher bullies student, gets removed

Generated picture

The Ministry of Education has removed a teacher from a school in Sigatoka for allegations of bullying a student.

It’s alleged that the teacher accused the student of skipping school on the 10th of last month and publicly called her a liar in front of her classmates.

This led to some students bullying her as well, while the teacher failed to intervene.

Article continues after advertisement

While the matter is still being investigated, FBC News has been informed that the student had missed school for legitimate reasons.

According to the student’s mother, the verbal abuse deeply affected her daughter, who then ran outside in distress. There, she met her aunt, who had come to pick up her child from kindergarten.

The aunt took the student to the principal’s office, where the incident was reported.

The Ministry says the teacher has been dismissed from the school and is now reporting to the Nadroga/Navosa District Office.

She is awaiting the outcome of the investigation and decision by the ministry’s Professional Development Unit.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.