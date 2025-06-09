Taskforce warns of TikTok investment scam

The Anti-Scam Taskforce is warning Fijians about a series of TikTok videos promoting a high-risk online scheme disguised as a foreign investment opportunity.

The videos promise fast, easy income and encourage people to pay joining fees and recruit others to earn money.

They use trendy terms like “spillover” and make it seem like success comes just from signing others up.

Article continues after advertisement

The scheme is being presented as a multi-level marketing business selling health products, but in reality, it closely resembles a pyramid scheme where recruitment, not product sales, is the main source of income.

It says what’s more concerning is that promoters claim to be based in New Zealand but are mainly targeting Fijians, raising more red flags.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Taskforce, Manoa Kamikamica, said these scams play on people’s financial worries.

“If a stranger online is offering you easy money with no effort and encouraging you to recruit others to earn more, stop right there. If it looks too good to be true, it most definitely is.”

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil added that scammers are using platforms like TikTok and AI tools to spread fraud faster, especially to young people.

“Real investments are transparent and regulated. If someone is asking you to invest money with vague promises, question everything.”

FCCC CEO Senikavika Jiuta says the public must stay alert.

“These scams are designed to look real and take advantage of trust. Always check with the right authorities before investing.”

The Taskforce says it may launch cross-border investigations and is urging the public to report suspicious content directly to TikTok to help stop the spread.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.